See All Clinical Psychologists in Greenville, SC
Dr. Lucinda Quick, PHD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Lucinda Quick, PHD

Clinical Psychology
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Lucinda Quick, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Greenville, SC. 

Dr. Quick works at Cancer Institute - Eastside in Greenville, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cancer Institiute-Eastside
    65 International Dr, Greenville, SC 29615 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 987-7000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Quick?

    Jul 24, 2020
    I have been seeing Dr. Quick for a few years now. I initially saw her for anxiety due to a cancer diagnosis but after talking with her I am now seeing her for persistent anxiety and past trauma. She is very personable and easy to talk to to and non -judgmental. She is always on time and listens and does not push for you to talk about things you are not ready to discuss. She offers advice but does not tell you what to do, it’s more so directed to let you come to your own conclusion of what you think is the best decision. I feel at ease in our sessions and feel no pressure. I have seen therapists in the past and Dr. Quick by far has been the best of the best. I completely trust her and she is caring and compassionate. She specializes in a lot of mental health conditions and trauma, and has the experience to really help. I am making so much progress and I can’t say that I have done that before with other therapists. Highly recommend!!!!
    Current Long term patient — Jul 24, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Lucinda Quick, PHD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Lucinda Quick, PHD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Quick to family and friends

    Dr. Quick's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Quick

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Lucinda Quick, PHD.

    About Dr. Lucinda Quick, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1740322924
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lucinda Quick, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Quick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Quick works at Cancer Institute - Eastside in Greenville, SC. View the full address on Dr. Quick’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Quick. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Quick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Quick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Lucinda Quick, PHD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.