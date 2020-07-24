Dr. Lucinda Quick, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lucinda Quick, PHD
Overview
Dr. Lucinda Quick, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Greenville, SC.

Locations
Cancer Institiute-Eastside65 International Dr, Greenville, SC 29615 Directions (864) 987-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Quick for a few years now. I initially saw her for anxiety due to a cancer diagnosis but after talking with her I am now seeing her for persistent anxiety and past trauma. She is very personable and easy to talk to to and non -judgmental. She is always on time and listens and does not push for you to talk about things you are not ready to discuss. She offers advice but does not tell you what to do, it’s more so directed to let you come to your own conclusion of what you think is the best decision. I feel at ease in our sessions and feel no pressure. I have seen therapists in the past and Dr. Quick by far has been the best of the best. I completely trust her and she is caring and compassionate. She specializes in a lot of mental health conditions and trauma, and has the experience to really help. I am making so much progress and I can’t say that I have done that before with other therapists. Highly recommend!!!!
About Dr. Lucinda Quick, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1740322924
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Quick accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Quick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Quick. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Quick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Quick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.