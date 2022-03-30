See All Nurse Practitioners in Albuquerque, NM
Lucus Enslin, FNP-C
Lucus Enslin, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.2 (27)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Lucus Enslin, FNP-C

Lucus Enslin, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Albuquerque, NM. 

Lucus Enslin works at Lovelace Medical Group Plastic Surgery in Albuquerque, NM. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Lucus Enslin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lovelace Medical Group Plastic Surgery
    6701 Jefferson St NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 727-6200
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Lucus Enslin, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1700189479
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lucus Enslin, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lucus Enslin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Lucus Enslin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Lucus Enslin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lucus Enslin works at Lovelace Medical Group Plastic Surgery in Albuquerque, NM. View the full address on Lucus Enslin’s profile.

    27 patients have reviewed Lucus Enslin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lucus Enslin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lucus Enslin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lucus Enslin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

