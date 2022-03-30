Lucus Enslin, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lucus Enslin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lucus Enslin, FNP-C
Offers telehealth
Overview of Lucus Enslin, FNP-C
Lucus Enslin, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Albuquerque, NM.
Lucus Enslin works at
Lucus Enslin's Office Locations
Lovelace Medical Group Plastic Surgery6701 Jefferson St NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Directions (505) 727-6200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday10:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 12:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lucus Enslin?
Always took his time. Gave excellent care With very good advice How lucky I was to have him to take care of me again he will be missed.
About Lucus Enslin, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1700189479
Frequently Asked Questions
Lucus Enslin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Lucus Enslin accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lucus Enslin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lucus Enslin works at
27 patients have reviewed Lucus Enslin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lucus Enslin.
