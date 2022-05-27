Lucy Elliott, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lucy Elliott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lucy Elliott, PA-C
Overview
Lucy Elliott, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in O Fallon, IL. They graduated from Saint Louis University, Saint Louis, Mo and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Belleville.
Locations
BJC Medical Group Family Medicine at O'Fallon310 N 7 Hills Rd Ste 220, O Fallon, IL 62269 Directions (618) 624-6181
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital Belleville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Elliott was very friendly, funny, and took time to talk to me about what was going on. Look forward to her being my doc from now on.
About Lucy Elliott, PA-C
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1114299419
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University, Saint Louis, Mo
Frequently Asked Questions
Lucy Elliott has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Lucy Elliott accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
3 patients have reviewed Lucy Elliott. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
