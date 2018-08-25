Dr. Erickson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lucy Erickson, ED.D
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lucy Erickson, ED.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Long Beach, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 4195 N Viking Way Ste 230, Long Beach, CA 90808 Directions (562) 754-5779
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Erickson?
I was a patient of Dr. Erickson for many years. Her management of my case was kind and professional, with very good results.
About Dr. Lucy Erickson, ED.D
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1376600627
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Erickson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Erickson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Erickson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Erickson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Erickson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.