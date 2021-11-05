See All Nurse Practitioners in Las Vegas, NV
Ludivina Llevares, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Ludivina Llevares, APRN

Ludivina Llevares, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Ludivina Llevares' Office Locations

  1. 1
    6970 S Cimarron Rd # 230, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 871-0303
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Nov 05, 2021
    Really nice and helpful, answering all of my questions and giving me a different options to resolve my problems and concerns.
    — Nov 05, 2021
    About Ludivina Llevares, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1407398860
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Ludivina Llevares has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Ludivina Llevares has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Ludivina Llevares. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ludivina Llevares.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ludivina Llevares, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ludivina Llevares appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

