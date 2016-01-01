See All Physicians Assistants in Sacramento, CA
Lue Yang, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
1.7 (3)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Lue Yang, PA is a Physician Assistant in Sacramento, CA. 

Lue Yang works at Customcare Home Health Services in Sacramento, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy General Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    Customcare Home Health Services
    5524 Assembly Ct, Sacramento, CA 95823 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 677-6386

1.7
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(0)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(1)
About Lue Yang, PA

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1528349420
Frequently Asked Questions

Lue Yang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Lue Yang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Lue Yang works at Customcare Home Health Services in Sacramento, CA. View the full address on Lue Yang’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Lue Yang. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lue Yang.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lue Yang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lue Yang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

