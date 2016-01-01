Lue Yang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Lue Yang, PA
Lue Yang, PA is a Physician Assistant in Sacramento, CA.
Customcare Home Health Services5524 Assembly Ct, Sacramento, CA 95823 Directions (916) 677-6386
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1528349420
Lue Yang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Lue Yang. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lue Yang.
