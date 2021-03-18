Luis Maderal accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Luis Maderal, MA
Luis Maderal, MA is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Miami, FL.
Luis Maderal works at
Psychosoma Inc.8766 Sw 8th St, Miami, FL 33174 Directions (305) 221-5366
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Excellent, Experienced, caring, compassionate, helpful therapist. Needed a marriage and family left therapist. Luis Maderal Jr is the most exceptional therapist I have ever had. So very educated, experienced, calm, compassionate, insightful, and most of all...very helpful for individuals and married couples. Highly recommended for anyone needing highly experienced therapist.
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1104045509
Luis Maderal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
6 patients have reviewed Luis Maderal. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Luis Maderal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Luis Maderal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Luis Maderal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.