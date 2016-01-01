Luis Trompeta, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Luis Trompeta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Luis Trompeta, PA-C
Overview
Luis Trompeta, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Los Angeles, CA.
Luis Trompeta works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Clinica Familiar Santo Nino3412 N EASTERN AVE, Los Angeles, CA 90032 Directions (323) 343-9900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Luis Trompeta?
About Luis Trompeta, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English, Spanish and Tagalog
- 1922190867
Frequently Asked Questions
Luis Trompeta accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Luis Trompeta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Luis Trompeta works at
Luis Trompeta speaks Spanish and Tagalog.
Luis Trompeta has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Luis Trompeta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Luis Trompeta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Luis Trompeta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.