Luisa Contreras, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
4.9 (55)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Luisa Contreras, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Paramount, CA. 

Luisa Contreras works at Luisa Contreras, LMFT, LPCC in Paramount, CA with other offices in Encino, CA, Newport Beach, CA, San Juan Capistrano, CA and Santa Ana, CA.

Locations

  1. 1
    Luisa Contreras, Sex Therapist
    7300 Alondra Blvd Ste 201, Paramount, CA 90723 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (657) 888-3222
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
  2. 2
    Luisa Contreras, Sex Therapist
    17337 Ventura Blvd Ste 220, Encino, CA 91316 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (657) 888-3222
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Luisa Contreras, Sex Therapist
    1451 Quail St, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (657) 888-3222
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Luisa Contreras, Sex Therapist
    31726 Rancho Viejo Rd Ste 204, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (657) 888-3222
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  5. 5
    Luisa Contreras, Sex Therapist
    1850 E 17th St, Santa Ana, CA 92705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (657) 888-3222
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 8:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Affairs and Infidelity
Anxiety
Depression
Affairs and Infidelity
Anxiety
Depression

Treatment frequency



Affairs and Infidelity Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Female Orgasmic Disorder Chevron Icon
Female Sexual Arousal Disorder Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Individual Adult Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital and Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy for Crisis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Sex Therapy Chevron Icon
Sexual Abuse Chevron Icon
Sexual Abuse Therapy Chevron Icon
Sexual Assault Chevron Icon
Sexual Assault Therapy Chevron Icon
Sexual Aversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Sexual Counseling Chevron Icon
Sexual Desire Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sexual Precocity, Familial, Gonadotropin-Independent, Male-Limited Chevron Icon
Sexual Trauma Chevron Icon
Vaginismus Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 56 ratings
Patient Ratings (56)
5 Star
(55)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Luisa Contreras, LMFT

Specialties
  • Marriage & Family Therapy
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1013219021
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

