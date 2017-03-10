See All Physicians Assistants in Brooklyn, NY
Luisa Guerriera, PA Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Luisa Guerriera, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.2 (5)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Luisa Guerriera, PA is a Physician Assistant in Brooklyn, NY. 

Luisa Guerriera works at Advantage Care Physicians in Brooklyn, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Physician Assistants
Compare with other nearby providers
Rhonda Daniels, PA-C
Rhonda Daniels, PA-C
1.0 (1)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Advantage Care Physicians
    3245 Nostrand Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 615-3777
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Luisa Guerriera?

    Mar 10, 2017
    Luisa is just absolutely amazing - I've followed her from one practice to another and will continue to do so. I've recommended her to all my family and friends.
    Brooklyn, NY — Mar 10, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Luisa Guerriera, PA
    How would you rate your experience with Luisa Guerriera, PA?
    • Likelihood of recommending Luisa Guerriera to family and friends

    Luisa Guerriera's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Luisa Guerriera

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Luisa Guerriera, PA.

    About Luisa Guerriera, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1245562867
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Luisa Guerriera has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Luisa Guerriera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Luisa Guerriera works at Advantage Care Physicians in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Luisa Guerriera’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Luisa Guerriera. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Luisa Guerriera.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Luisa Guerriera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Luisa Guerriera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Luisa Guerriera, PA?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.