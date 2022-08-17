Luisa Martins has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Luisa Martins, PA-C
Overview
Luisa Martins, PA-C is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ.
Luisa Martins works at
Locations
-
1
Jefferson Health Hospitalist Group2201 Chapel Ave W, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Directions
-
2
Jefferson Health Hospitalist Group435 Hurffville Cross Keys Rd, Turnersville, NJ 08012 Directions
-
3
Jefferson Health Hospitalist Group18 E Laurel Rd, Stratford, NJ 08084 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Medicaid of New Jersey
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare

Ratings & Reviews
Luisa is a wonderful PA-C who provides excellent care, 10/10 would recommend.
About Luisa Martins, PA-C
- Critical Care Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1760134654
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Luisa Martins accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Luisa Martins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Luisa Martins. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Luisa Martins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Luisa Martins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Luisa Martins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.