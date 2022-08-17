See All Critical Care Medicine Doctors in Cherry Hill, NJ
Luisa Martins, PA-C

Critical Care Medicine
5.0 (2)
Overview

Luisa Martins, PA-C is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. 

Luisa Martins works at Jefferson Health Hospitalist Group in Cherry Hill, NJ with other offices in Turnersville, NJ and Stratford, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Health Hospitalist Group
    2201 Chapel Ave W, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Jefferson Health Hospitalist Group
    435 Hurffville Cross Keys Rd, Turnersville, NJ 08012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Jefferson Health Hospitalist Group
    18 E Laurel Rd, Stratford, NJ 08084 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Medicaid of New Jersey
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 17, 2022
    Luisa is a wonderful PA-C who provides excellent care, 10/10 would recommend.
    Elsie — Aug 17, 2022
    Photo: Luisa Martins, PA-C
    About Luisa Martins, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Critical Care Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1760134654
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Stratford Hospital
    • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Luisa Martins has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Luisa Martins accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Luisa Martins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Luisa Martins. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Luisa Martins.

