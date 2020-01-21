Luke Hammer, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Luke Hammer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Luke Hammer, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Luke Hammer, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Elk River, MN.
Luke Hammer works at
Locations
North Memorial Health Clinic - Elk River800 Freeport Ave NW # 100, Elk River, MN 55330 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- North Memorial Health
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PreferredOne
- Ucare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
We trust and respect Luke Hammer PA. He is truly concerned about our health concerns ans is honest about our part in taking care of our health and what we need to do. I am also very much a player in my health. One can not expect any doctor/PA to shoulder all the risk of the client's unhealthy behavior or lifestyle.
About Luke Hammer, PA-C
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1306079652
Frequently Asked Questions
Luke Hammer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Luke Hammer accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Luke Hammer using Healthline FindCare.
Luke Hammer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Luke Hammer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Luke Hammer.
