Luke Hammer, PA-C

Family Medicine
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Luke Hammer, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Elk River, MN. 

Luke Hammer works at North Memorial Health Clinic – New Hope in Elk River, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    North Memorial Health Clinic - Elk River
    800 Freeport Ave NW # 100, Elk River, MN 55330 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Memorial Health
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Federal Employee Program (FEP)
    • First Health
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PreferredOne
    • Ucare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 21, 2020
    We trust and respect Luke Hammer PA. He is truly concerned about our health concerns ans is honest about our part in taking care of our health and what we need to do. I am also very much a player in my health. One can not expect any doctor/PA to shoulder all the risk of the client's unhealthy behavior or lifestyle.
    Richard GEORGE — Jan 21, 2020
    Photo: Luke Hammer, PA-C
    About Luke Hammer, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1306079652
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Luke Hammer, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Luke Hammer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Luke Hammer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Luke Hammer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Luke Hammer works at North Memorial Health Clinic – New Hope in Elk River, MN. View the full address on Luke Hammer’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Luke Hammer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Luke Hammer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Luke Hammer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Luke Hammer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

