Dr. Luther Diehl, PHD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Luther Diehl, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Spartanburg, SC.
Dr. Diehl works at
Palmetto Family Enrichment Center, P.C.1330 Boiling Springs Rd, Spartanburg, SC 29303 Directions (864) 573-6908
- Cigna
- Medicare
- Special Needs Plan
He was excellent with me and my entire family. I found him to be very trustworthy and through!
About Dr. Luther Diehl, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1972568210
