Lutricia Harrison, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Lutricia Harrison, NP
Lutricia Harrison, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Houston, TX.
Lutricia Harrison works at
Lutricia Harrison's Office Locations
Houston Office412 N Sam Houston Pkwy E Ste H, Houston, TX 77060 Directions (281) 260-6622
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to this establishment for over 9 years now and each visit is very professional and courteous, and they have an excellent staff. I bring my whole family and will never stop. Mrs. Lutricia Harrison is very concern about individuals health and ask questions to make sure she gives you the right health advice and prescription.
About Lutricia Harrison, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1912948555
Lutricia Harrison has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Lutricia Harrison accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lutricia Harrison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Lutricia Harrison. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lutricia Harrison.
