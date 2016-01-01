See All Nurse Practitioners in Sacramento, CA
Ly Kong Pheng Jalao Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Ly Kong Pheng Jalao

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Ly Kong Pheng Jalao

Ly Kong Pheng Jalao is a Nurse Practitioner in Sacramento, CA. 

Ly Kong Pheng Jalao works at Zinfandel Medical Group Inc in Sacramento, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy General Hospital
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Mary Ward, CRNP
Mary Ward, CRNP
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Shaleena Sajwani, NP
Shaleena Sajwani, NP
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Ana Bela Oliveira, NPC
Ana Bela Oliveira, NPC
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy General Hospital.

Ly Kong Pheng Jalao's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Zinfandel Medical Group Inc
    2200 Del Paso Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95815 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 642-1890
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Ly Kong Pheng Jalao?

    Photo: Ly Kong Pheng Jalao
    How would you rate your experience with Ly Kong Pheng Jalao?
    • Likelihood of recommending Ly Kong Pheng Jalao to family and friends

    Ly Kong Pheng Jalao's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Ly Kong Pheng Jalao

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Ly Kong Pheng Jalao.

    About Ly Kong Pheng Jalao

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1952884124
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Ly Kong Pheng Jalao is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ly Kong Pheng Jalao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Ly Kong Pheng Jalao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Ly Kong Pheng Jalao works at Zinfandel Medical Group Inc in Sacramento, CA. View the full address on Ly Kong Pheng Jalao’s profile.

    Ly Kong Pheng Jalao has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Ly Kong Pheng Jalao.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ly Kong Pheng Jalao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ly Kong Pheng Jalao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Ly Kong Pheng Jalao?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.