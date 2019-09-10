See All Clinical Psychologists in Upper Montclair, NJ
Dr. Lydia Golub, PHD

Clinical Psychology
5.0 (4)
Overview

Dr. Lydia Golub, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Upper Montclair, NJ. 

Dr. Golub works at Lydia Z. Golub, Ph.D. in Upper Montclair, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lydia Z. Golub, Ph.D.
    50 Upper Montclair Plz # 209, Upper Montclair, NJ 07043 (973) 655-9472

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Behavior Modification
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Behavior Modification

Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Cigna
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Medicare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 10, 2019
    Lydia is an incredible therapist. Most important to me is that I never feel like a single minute of our sessions is wasted. No matter what topic or issue we cover in a session, Lydia is always able to provide wonderful insight and guidance.
    KP — Sep 10, 2019
    About Dr. Lydia Golub, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Ukrainian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1003095134
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Trinitas Hospital
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Rochester
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Golub accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Golub has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Golub works at Lydia Z. Golub, Ph.D. in Upper Montclair, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Golub’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Golub. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Golub.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Golub, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Golub appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

