Lydia Redden

Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Lydia Redden

Lydia Redden is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Charleston, SC. 

Lydia Redden works at MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital in Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Lydia Redden's Office Locations

    MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital
    10 McClennan Banks Dr # MSC915, Charleston, SC 29401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital
    10 McClennan Banks Dr # MSC915, Charleston, SC 29401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana

    About Lydia Redden

    • Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
    • English
    • Female
    • 1295396588
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital
    • MUSC Health University Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lydia Redden is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lydia Redden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Lydia Redden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lydia Redden works at MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital in Charleston, SC. View the full address on Lydia Redden’s profile.

    Lydia Redden has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lydia Redden.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lydia Redden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lydia Redden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

