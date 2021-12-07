Lydia Robles accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lydia Robles, MFT
Lydia Robles, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Bellflower, CA.
Lydia Robles works at
Pioneer Behavioral Health16600 Woodruff Ave Ste 102, Bellflower, CA 90706 Directions (562) 920-1600
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Lydia Robles?
She is amazing and works around my work schedule. She is honest and open about it all. The good. The bad. And the ugly. I just love her. ?
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English, Spanish
- 1083633721
Lydia Robles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lydia Robles speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Lydia Robles. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lydia Robles.
