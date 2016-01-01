See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Bloomfield, CT
Lydia Roldan, APRN Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Lydia Roldan, APRN

Geriatric Medicine
5.0 (3)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Lydia Roldan, APRN

Lydia Roldan, APRN is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Bloomfield, CT. They graduated from University of Connectictut.

Lydia Roldan works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Bloomfield, CT. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Lydia Roldan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Duncaster
    30 Loeffler Rd, Bloomfield, CT 06002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 380-5150
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Lydia Roldan?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Lydia Roldan, APRN
    How would you rate your experience with Lydia Roldan, APRN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Lydia Roldan to family and friends

    Lydia Roldan's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Lydia Roldan

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Lydia Roldan, APRN.

    About Lydia Roldan, APRN

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1548280175
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Connectictut
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lydia Roldan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Lydia Roldan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lydia Roldan works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Bloomfield, CT. View the full address on Lydia Roldan’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Lydia Roldan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lydia Roldan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lydia Roldan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lydia Roldan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Lydia Roldan, APRN?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.