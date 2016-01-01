See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Park Rapids, MN
Lydia Schroeder, PA-C

Internal Medicine
1.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview of Lydia Schroeder, PA-C

Lydia Schroeder, PA-C is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Park Rapids, MN. 

Lydia Schroeder works at Essentia Health-Park Rapids Clinic in Park Rapids, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Lydia Schroeder's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-Park Rapids Clinic
    705 Pleasant Ave S, Park Rapids, MN 56470 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Lydia Schroeder, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1528616018
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health St. Mary's - Detroit Lakes

