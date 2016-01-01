Lymay Kouai accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lymay Kouai, PA-C
Overview
Lymay Kouai, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Philadelphia, PA.
Lymay Kouai works at
Locations
-
1
ARIA Hea;lth Physician Services - Surgery10800 Knights Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Directions (215) 612-4000
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lymay Kouai?
About Lymay Kouai, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1407214539
Frequently Asked Questions
Lymay Kouai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lymay Kouai works at
Lymay Kouai has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lymay Kouai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lymay Kouai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lymay Kouai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.