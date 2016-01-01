See All Urologists in Eatontown, NJ
Lynda Baron, APN

Urology
4.2 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Lynda Baron, APN

Lynda Baron, APN is an Urology Specialist in Eatontown, NJ. 

Lynda Baron works at New Jersey Urologic Institute in Eatontown, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Lynda Baron's Office Locations

  1. 1
    New Jersey Urologic Institute
    10 Industrial Way E, Eatontown, NJ 07724 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 913-5389

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Monmouth Medical Center

Ratings & Reviews
4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Lynda Baron, APN

Specialties
  • Urology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1851454862
NPI Number
Frequently Asked Questions

Lynda Baron, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lynda Baron is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Lynda Baron has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Lynda Baron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Lynda Baron works at New Jersey Urologic Institute in Eatontown, NJ. View the full address on Lynda Baron’s profile.

5 patients have reviewed Lynda Baron. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lynda Baron.

