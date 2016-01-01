Lynda Baron, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lynda Baron is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lynda Baron, APN
Overview of Lynda Baron, APN
Lynda Baron, APN is an Urology Specialist in Eatontown, NJ.
Lynda Baron works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Lynda Baron's Office Locations
-
1
New Jersey Urologic Institute10 Industrial Way E, Eatontown, NJ 07724 Directions (732) 913-5389
Hospital Affiliations
- Monmouth Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lynda Baron?
About Lynda Baron, APN
- Urology
- English
- 1851454862
Frequently Asked Questions
Lynda Baron has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Lynda Baron using Healthline FindCare.
Lynda Baron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lynda Baron works at
5 patients have reviewed Lynda Baron. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lynda Baron.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lynda Baron, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lynda Baron appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.