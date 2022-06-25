Lynda Burt has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Lynda Burt, APNP
Overview of Lynda Burt, APNP
Lynda Burt, APNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Madison, WI.
Lynda Burt's Office Locations
- 1 2000 Fordem Ave, Madison, WI 53704 Directions (608) 280-2775
Ratings & Reviews
She is a great nurse and a awesome human being. She always make me feel better.
About Lynda Burt, APNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1942663794
Frequently Asked Questions
Lynda Burt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Lynda Burt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lynda Burt.
