Lynda Burt, APNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.0 (2)
Overview of Lynda Burt, APNP

Lynda Burt, APNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Madison, WI. 

Lynda Burt's Office Locations

  1. 1
    2000 Fordem Ave, Madison, WI 53704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (608) 280-2775

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jun 25, 2022
She is a great nurse and a awesome human being. She always make me feel better.
Josey — Jun 25, 2022
About Lynda Burt, APNP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1942663794
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Lynda Burt has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Lynda Burt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

2 patients have reviewed Lynda Burt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lynda Burt.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lynda Burt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lynda Burt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

