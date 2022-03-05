Lynda Maxfield has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Lynda Maxfield, FNP-BC
Lynda Maxfield, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Flint, MI.
Lynda Maxfield's Office Locations
- 1 812 Root St, Flint, MI 48503 Directions (810) 406-4246
Lynda , Randal, Antonia etc. are by far the best team (family) that all come together to help you as an individual as well as a team with your addiction!!! I am 44 years old and I am so grateful to have Lynda as my Dr. And In my life!! She Listens to you and does not judge you at all! I have never lied or had to candy coat anything with her Or the counselors, as long as you are honest and open with them You will overcome your addiction! Good luck !! You have found the right doctor now it’s up to you!!
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1932654753
