Lynda Miller has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Lynda Miller, FNP-C
Overview of Lynda Miller, FNP-C
Lynda Miller, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Winchester, VA.
Lynda Miller works at
Lynda Miller's Office Locations
Women's Center of Winchester1820 PLAZA DR, Winchester, VA 22601 Directions (540) 665-8414Monday8:15am - 5:00pmTuesday8:15am - 5:00pmWednesday8:15am - 5:00pmThursday8:15am - 5:00pmFriday8:15am - 3:00pm
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great provider! She listened and answered all my questions and helped me with my issues. I had gone through three other providers before her!
About Lynda Miller, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1104177997
Frequently Asked Questions
Lynda Miller accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lynda Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lynda Miller works at
10 patients have reviewed Lynda Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lynda Miller.
