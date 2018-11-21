Dr. Lynda Ross, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lynda Ross, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lynda Ross, PHD
Dr. Lynda Ross, PHD is a Psychotherapist in Reno, NV.
Dr. Ross works at
Dr. Ross' Office Locations
-
1
Westside Center Counseling & Therapy2450 Vassar St # 3, Reno, NV 89502 Directions (775) 235-4356
-
2
Maplestar4773 Caughlin Pkwy, Reno, NV 89519 Directions (775) 235-4356
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Hometown Health Plan
- Medicare
- Prominence Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ross?
I took therapy sessions from Dr. Ross for roughly 3 and ½ years and she helped me journey through my improvements against social anxiety and mild depression, by helping me identify my problems and develop rational plans and ideas on how to manage them.
About Dr. Lynda Ross, PHD
- Psychotherapy
- English
- 1275847709
Education & Certifications
- California State University Los Angeles
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ross has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ross accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ross works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Ross. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ross.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ross, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ross appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.