Dr. Lynda Ross, PHD

Psychotherapy
5.0 (11)
Map Pin Small Reno, NV
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Lynda Ross, PHD

Dr. Lynda Ross, PHD is a Psychotherapist in Reno, NV. 

Dr. Ross works at Westside Center Counseling & Therapy in Reno, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Ross' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Westside Center Counseling & Therapy
    2450 Vassar St # 3, Reno, NV 89502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (775) 235-4356
  2. 2
    Maplestar
    4773 Caughlin Pkwy, Reno, NV 89519 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (775) 235-4356

ADHD and-or ADD
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Hometown Health Plan
    • Medicare
    • Prominence Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Lynda Ross, PHD

    Specialties
    • Psychotherapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1275847709
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • California State University Los Angeles
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lynda Ross, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ross has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ross accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Ross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ross works at Westside Center Counseling & Therapy in Reno, NV. View the full address on Dr. Ross’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Ross. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ross.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ross, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ross appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

