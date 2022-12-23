See All Nurse Practitioners in Fort Wayne, IN
Lyndi Davis, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.5 (2)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Lyndi Davis, NP

Lyndi Davis, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Fort Wayne, IN. 

Lyndi Davis works at Brooklyn Medical Associates LLC in Fort Wayne, IN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Lyndi Davis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Brooklyn Medical Associates LLC
    3534 Brooklyn Ave, Fort Wayne, IN 46809 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (260) 478-5110

Ratings & Reviews
2.5
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(0)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Dec 23, 2022
I love Lyndi! She always listens to all my problems and probably thinks I’m a hypochondriac but still provides me with advice, helps me figure out what’s wrong and is always super sweet!
Christen — Dec 23, 2022
Photo: Lyndi Davis, NP
About Lyndi Davis, NP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1659917771
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Lyndi Davis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Lyndi Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Lyndi Davis works at Brooklyn Medical Associates LLC in Fort Wayne, IN. View the full address on Lyndi Davis’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Lyndi Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lyndi Davis.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lyndi Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lyndi Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

