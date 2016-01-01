Lyndsey Augur, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lyndsey Augur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lyndsey Augur, PA-C
Overview of Lyndsey Augur, PA-C
Lyndsey Augur, PA-C is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in North Kansas City, MO. They graduated from Lincoln Memorial University-DeBusk College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.
Lyndsey Augur works at
Lyndsey Augur's Office Locations
-
1
Meritas Health ENT, 2790 Clay Edwards Dr Ste 500, North Kansas City, MO 64116
-
2
Meritas Health ENT, 9411 N Oak Trfy Ste 202, Kansas City, MO 64155
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Lyndsey Augur, PA-C
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- Female
- 1548651722
Education & Certifications
- Lincoln Memorial University-DeBusk College of Osteopathic Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
