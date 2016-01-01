See All Otolaryngologists in North Kansas City, MO
Lyndsey Augur, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Lyndsey Augur, PA-C

Ear, Nose, and Throat
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Brought to you by

Overview of Lyndsey Augur, PA-C

Lyndsey Augur, PA-C is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in North Kansas City, MO. They graduated from Lincoln Memorial University-DeBusk College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.

Lyndsey Augur works at Meritas Health ENT in North Kansas City, MO with other offices in Kansas City, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Lyndsey Augur's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Meritas Health ENT
    2790 Clay Edwards Dr Ste 500, North Kansas City, MO 64116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Meritas Health ENT
    9411 N Oak Trfy Ste 202, Kansas City, MO 64155 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Achilles Tendinitis
Achilles Tendon Injuries
Ankle Sprain
Achilles Tendinitis
Achilles Tendon Injuries
Ankle Sprain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Midfoot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Toe Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Injection Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Knee Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sprain
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Lyndsey Augur?

    Photo: Lyndsey Augur, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Lyndsey Augur, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Lyndsey Augur to family and friends

    Lyndsey Augur's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Lyndsey Augur

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Lyndsey Augur, PA-C.

    About Lyndsey Augur, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1548651722
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Lincoln Memorial University-DeBusk College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lyndsey Augur, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lyndsey Augur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Lyndsey Augur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lyndsey Augur has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lyndsey Augur.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lyndsey Augur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lyndsey Augur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.