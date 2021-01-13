Lyndsey Furry, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lyndsey Furry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lyndsey Furry, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Lyndsey Furry, FNP
Lyndsey Furry, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Indianapolis, IN.
Lyndsey Furry's Office Locations
Shalom Health Care Center3400 Lafayette Rd Ste 200, Indianapolis, IN 46222 Directions (317) 291-7422
Lindsey is very attentive caring and thorough. She listens and communicates very well. She responds to emails and follows-up immediately
About Lyndsey Furry, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1467822536
Lyndsey Furry has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Lyndsey Furry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
2 patients have reviewed Lyndsey Furry. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lyndsey Furry.
