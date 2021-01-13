See All Nurse Practitioners in Indianapolis, IN
Lyndsey Furry, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Lyndsey Furry, FNP

Lyndsey Furry, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Indianapolis, IN. 

Lyndsey Furry works at Shalom Healthcare Center in Indianapolis, IN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Lyndsey Furry's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Shalom Health Care Center
    3400 Lafayette Rd Ste 200, Indianapolis, IN 46222 (317) 291-7422

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jan 13, 2021
Lindsey is very attentive caring and thorough. She listens and communicates very well. She responds to emails and follows-up immediately
Heather Bute — Jan 13, 2021
Photo: Lyndsey Furry, FNP
About Lyndsey Furry, FNP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1467822536
Frequently Asked Questions

Lyndsey Furry, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lyndsey Furry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Lyndsey Furry has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Lyndsey Furry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Lyndsey Furry works at Shalom Healthcare Center in Indianapolis, IN. View the full address on Lyndsey Furry’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Lyndsey Furry. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lyndsey Furry.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lyndsey Furry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lyndsey Furry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

