Lynette Ancharski, FNP
Overview of Lynette Ancharski, FNP
Lynette Ancharski, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Tucson, AZ. They graduated from University of Phoenix.
Lynette Ancharski works at
Lynette Ancharski's Office Locations
Carondelet Medical Group Kiva6274 E Grant Rd, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 296-8333
- Aetna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Lynette has great bed side manner, understood my symptoms, provided a solution and or path to find a solution . She is kind and a warm person who cares about her patient.
About Lynette Ancharski, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1194158998
Education & Certifications
- University of Phoenix
- University of Arizona
Frequently Asked Questions
Lynette Ancharski has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Lynette Ancharski accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lynette Ancharski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Lynette Ancharski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lynette Ancharski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lynette Ancharski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lynette Ancharski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.