Dr. Lynette Lorenzen, ED.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lorenzen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lynette Lorenzen, ED.D
Overview
Dr. Lynette Lorenzen, ED.D is a Counselor in Coral Gables, FL.
Dr. Lorenzen works at
Locations
-
1
Gables Counseling Inc.150 Alhambra Cir, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Directions (305) 450-1454
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Cigna
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lorenzen?
Our family was very happy with the outcome of the therapy.
About Dr. Lynette Lorenzen, ED.D
- Counseling
- English
- 1467558486
Education & Certifications
- Mental Health Center Of The Lower Keys Inc
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lorenzen accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lorenzen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lorenzen works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Lorenzen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lorenzen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lorenzen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lorenzen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.