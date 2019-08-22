Lynette Weitman Nicholson accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lynette Weitman Nicholson, PA-C
Lynette Weitman Nicholson, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Hollywood, FL.
Lynette Weitman Nicholson works at
South Florida Rheumatology4700 Sheridan St Ste C, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 961-3252
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I love her. My RA Dr left so I opted to meet with Lynette. She's very nice, thorough and easy to understand. I hope she never leaves.
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1538378823
Lynette Weitman Nicholson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lynette Weitman Nicholson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lynette Weitman Nicholson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lynette Weitman Nicholson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lynette Weitman Nicholson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.