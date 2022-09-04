Lynn Bednarz, LCPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lynn Bednarz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lynn Bednarz, LCPC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Lynn Bednarz, LCPC is a Counselor in Arlington Heights, IL.
Lynn Bednarz works at
Locations
-
1
New Horizons Counseling & Coaching Center115 S Wilke Rd Ste 203, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Directions (847) 951-1457Monday9:00am - 3:00pmTuesday9:00am - 3:00pmWednesday9:00am - 3:00pmThursday9:15am - 3:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pmSaturday9:00am - 3:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lynn Bednarz?
I started see in my Lynn through a recommendation because I was looking for a Christian therapist that understood the gospel. I had a really bad experience in the past and I wanted someone who could help me find the light again from a therapeutic perspective and by way of God. I’ll say again she helped me put the pieces where they go through a storm. I’ll definitely recommend her.
About Lynn Bednarz, LCPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1184633463
Education & Certifications
- Roosevelt University, Chicago, Il
Frequently Asked Questions
Lynn Bednarz accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lynn Bednarz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lynn Bednarz works at
59 patients have reviewed Lynn Bednarz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lynn Bednarz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lynn Bednarz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lynn Bednarz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.