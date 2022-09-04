See All Counselors in Arlington Heights, IL
Lynn Bednarz, LCPC

Counseling
4.9 (59)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Lynn Bednarz, LCPC is a Counselor in Arlington Heights, IL. 

Lynn Bednarz works at New Horizons Counseling & Coaching Center in Arlington Heights, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    New Horizons Counseling & Coaching Center
    115 S Wilke Rd Ste 203, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 951-1457
    Monday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    9:15am - 3:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 3:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adolescent Counseling
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adolescent Counseling

Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Alcohol Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar I Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar II Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Hypomania Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Inherited Conditions Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Marital and Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Meditation Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Dyspnea Chevron Icon
Pediatric Counseling Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Preoccupation With Food Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Spiritual Problems Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
Substance Use Disorders Chevron Icon
    Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 59 ratings
    Patient Ratings (59)
    5 Star
    (54)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    I started see in my Lynn through a recommendation because I was looking for a Christian therapist that understood the gospel. I had a really bad experience in the past and I wanted someone who could help me find the light again from a therapeutic perspective and by way of God. I'll say again she helped me put the pieces where they go through a storm. I'll definitely recommend her.
— Sep 04, 2022
    About Lynn Bednarz, LCPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1184633463
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Roosevelt University, Chicago, Il
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lynn Bednarz, LCPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lynn Bednarz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Lynn Bednarz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lynn Bednarz works at New Horizons Counseling & Coaching Center in Arlington Heights, IL. View the full address on Lynn Bednarz’s profile.

    59 patients have reviewed Lynn Bednarz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lynn Bednarz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lynn Bednarz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lynn Bednarz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

