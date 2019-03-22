Dr. Lynn Bernstein, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bernstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lynn Bernstein, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lynn Bernstein, PHD is a Psychologist in Englewood, FL.
Dr. Bernstein works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Englewood Counseling1861 Placida Rd Ste 101, Englewood, FL 34223 Directions (941) 474-7170
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bernstein?
To the above review stating she is a crazy old lady, Perhaps you should know she began her own practice in her early 20s before social media was present to obtain clients. Thriugh her own hard work and word of mouth her practice continues to hold strong over 50 years later. Pretty remarkable.
About Dr. Lynn Bernstein, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1730357534
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bernstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bernstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bernstein works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Bernstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bernstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bernstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bernstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.