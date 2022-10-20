Lynn Thomas Brooks accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lynn Thomas Brooks, MS
Overview
Lynn Thomas Brooks, MS is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Mechanicsburg, PA.
Locations
Couples At Crossroads5006 Lenker St, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050 Directions (717) 919-9457
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Hands down or up. Lynn is the most intelligent therapist in the area. She is one smart cookie. The memory on her is uncanny. My psychiatrist recommended Lynn to me after my last therapist retired.
About Lynn Thomas Brooks, MS
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1760764112
13 patients have reviewed Lynn Thomas Brooks. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lynn Thomas Brooks.
