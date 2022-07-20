See All Gastroenterologists in Little Rock, AR
Lynn Frazier, APN

Gastroenterology
4.0 (22)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Lynn Frazier, APN is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. 

Lynn Frazier works at Liver Wellness Center in Little Rock, AR. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Liver Wellness
    8907 Kanis Rd, Little Rock, AR 72205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 687-9300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
  • Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock
  • CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
  • CHI St. Vincent North

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cirrhosis
Fatty Liver Disease
Hepatitis B - Immune Response
Cirrhosis
Fatty Liver Disease
Hepatitis B - Immune Response

Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Elderplan
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • QualChoice
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jul 20, 2022
    I have been a patient of Dr Frazer for almost 10 years. She guided my treatment for HepC through a liver transplant and the necessary treatment to gain a cure for the HepC. Best medical care provider I’ve ever had!
    Jay Schafer — Jul 20, 2022
    Photo: Lynn Frazier, APN
    About Lynn Frazier, APN

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1619918505
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lynn Frazier has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Lynn Frazier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lynn Frazier works at Liver Wellness Center in Little Rock, AR. View the full address on Lynn Frazier’s profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Lynn Frazier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lynn Frazier.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lynn Frazier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lynn Frazier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.