Lynn Griffin, MSN is a Midwife in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from Frontier Nursing University, Hyden, KY and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.
Franciscan Women's Health Associates at St. Joseph1608 S J St # 55, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- First Health
Very helpful and patient with my birth control and feminine health needs. Don't want to see anyone else for this kind of care! When I start my family she will be the one I rely on.
- Midwifery
- Frontier Nursing University, Hyden, KY
- St. Joseph Medical Center
Lynn Griffin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Lynn Griffin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
