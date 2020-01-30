Dr. Lynn Lambert, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lambert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lynn Lambert, PSY.D
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lynn Lambert, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Rochester, NY. They completed their fellowship with Crestwood Children's Center Rochester NY
Dr. Lambert works at
Locations
Dr. Lynn Lambert2290 East Ave, Rochester, NY 14610 Directions (585) 429-0749
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Comprehensive testing for clinical diagnosis. Careful, communicative, timely. Yes, I recommend her to others.
About Dr. Lynn Lambert, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1598885485
Education & Certifications
- Crestwood Children's Center Rochester NY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lambert accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lambert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lambert works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lambert. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lambert.
