Lynn Neuburger, PA
Lynn Neuburger, PA is a Physician Assistant in Syracuse, NY.
The Internal Medicine Offices of Dr Paul S Cohen1000 E Genesee St Ste 500, Syracuse, NY 13210 Directions (315) 471-8388
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
When I became a patient of Lynn's I was frustrated as my provider left the practice and there were so many changes. However, Lynn quickly earned my respect due to her professional and caring manner. In this day and age trusting your care provider is essential... and rare. Lynn listens, "hears," trusts, and discusses/addresses your concerns. She takes time with you and responds to questions asked. Further, I trust her knowledge. This is the first review I've written for any care provider, but I felt compelled as I have felt fortunate to have her as my PC.
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1306879986
Lynn Neuburger accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
6 patients have reviewed Lynn Neuburger. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lynn Neuburger.
