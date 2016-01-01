Dr. Lynn Schechter, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schechter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Lynn Schechter, PHD is a Psychologist in Baton Rouge, LA.
Dr. Schechter works at
Locations
Brandon P. Romano Psy.d. & Associates LLC10211 Siegen Ln Ste 2A, Baton Rouge, LA 70810 Directions (225) 769-2533Monday7:30am - 6:00pmTuesday7:30am - 6:00pmWednesday7:30am - 6:00pmThursday7:30am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Lynn R. Schechter, Ph.D., LLC8235 Ymca Plaza Dr Ste 402, Baton Rouge, LA 70810 Directions (225) 769-2533
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Magellan Health Services
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- Value Options
- Verity Healthnet
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Lynn Schechter, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1386763878
Education & Certifications
- Cornell University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schechter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schechter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schechter has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schechter.
