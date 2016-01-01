See All Physicians Assistants in Monterey Park, CA
Lynn Tai, PA

Obstetrics & Gynecology (Physician Assistant)
Accepting new patients
Overview of Lynn Tai, PA

Lynn Tai, PA is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Physician Assistant in Monterey Park, CA. 

Lynn Tai works at Dignity Health Medical Group - San Francisco Primary & Specialty Care in Monterey Park, CA with other offices in San Francisco, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Lynn Tai's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Medical Group - San Francisco Primary & Specialty Care
    210 N Garfield Ave Ste 312, Monterey Park, CA 91754 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    San Francisco Orthopedic Surgeons Medical Group
    1199 Bush St Ste 620, San Francisco, CA 94109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed

About Lynn Tai, PA

Specialties
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology (Physician Assistant)
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1619373198
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Dominican Hospital
  • Saint Francis Memorial Hospital

