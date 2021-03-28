Lynn Wappler accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lynn Wappler, MS
Overview
Lynn Wappler, MS is a Counselor in Tampa, FL.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 5121 Ehrlich Rd Ste 112A, Tampa, FL 33624 Directions (813) 760-4601
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Lynn is amazing. She is a good person and is patient and intelligent and so dedicated to her profession. Sometimes she could be relaxing but has the heart that If you really need, she is there .
About Lynn Wappler, MS
- Counseling
- English
- 1265583520
