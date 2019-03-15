Lynn West has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Lynn West, ANP
Overview of Lynn West, ANP
Lynn West, ANP is a Nurse Practitioner in Portland, OR.
Lynn West works at
Lynn West's Office Locations
Columbia Family Medical Associates PC5847 NE 122nd Ave Ste 201, Portland, OR 97230 Directions (503) 256-3401
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Lynn West was my nurse practitioner when she was a the Portland Clinic on 122nd. I didn't have a primary doctor since I preferred her instead. (Many times nurse practicioners are more attentive as actual doctors and have almost as much training as they do). Lynn is wonderful and very compassionate. She is good at what she does and I have never had one complaint with all the years going to her. She transferred to Salem and I unfortunately have to find another doctor or np.
About Lynn West, ANP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1316065667
Frequently Asked Questions
Lynn West accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lynn West has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Lynn West. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lynn West.
