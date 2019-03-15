See All Nurse Practitioners in Portland, OR
Lynn West, ANP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.6 (9)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Lynn West, ANP

Lynn West, ANP is a Nurse Practitioner in Portland, OR. 

Lynn West works at Portland Clinic in Portland, OR. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Lynn West's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Columbia Family Medical Associates PC
    5847 NE 122nd Ave Ste 201, Portland, OR 97230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 256-3401
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Mar 15, 2019
    Lynn West was my nurse practitioner when she was a the Portland Clinic on 122nd. I didn't have a primary doctor since I preferred her instead. (Many times nurse practicioners are more attentive as actual doctors and have almost as much training as they do). Lynn is wonderful and very compassionate. She is good at what she does and I have never had one complaint with all the years going to her. She transferred to Salem and I unfortunately have to find another doctor or np.
    — Mar 15, 2019
    About Lynn West, ANP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1316065667
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lynn West has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Lynn West has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Lynn West. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lynn West.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lynn West, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lynn West appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

