Lynn Woodcock, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lynn Woodcock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lynn Woodcock, NP
Overview
Lynn Woodcock, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Midlothian, VA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia and is affiliated with Johnston-Willis Hospital.
Lynn Woodcock works at
Locations
-
1
Lynn Woodcock13332 MIDLOTHIAN TPKE, Midlothian, VA 23113 Directions (804) 794-5598Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lynn Woodcock?
Lynn is very compassionate! She is empathetic and makes me feel like she is on my team!
About Lynn Woodcock, NP
- Family Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1184679078
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Lynn Woodcock has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Lynn Woodcock accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lynn Woodcock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lynn Woodcock works at
8 patients have reviewed Lynn Woodcock. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lynn Woodcock.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lynn Woodcock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lynn Woodcock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.