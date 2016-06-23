See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Diamond Bar, CA
Lynn Yamamoto, MFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
2.0 (4)
Overview

Lynn Yamamoto, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Diamond Bar, CA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    1200 S Diamond Bar Blvd Ste 216, Diamond Bar, CA 91765 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 396-6888
    Ratings & Reviews
    Jun 23, 2016
    I've been seeing Lynn for 6 years. She's helped me through dark times, provided me with comfort and encouragement. She's been a valuable asset to my life, and I would recommend her to anyone, but especially younger, teen or pre-teen kids who might not be comfortable with seeing a psychiatrist. She's very friendly and easy to open up to.
    About Lynn Yamamoto, MFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1104045434
    Frequently Asked Questions

