Lynn Yamamoto, MFT
Overview
Lynn Yamamoto, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Diamond Bar, CA.
Locations
- 1 1200 S Diamond Bar Blvd Ste 216, Diamond Bar, CA 91765 Directions (909) 396-6888
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing Lynn for 6 years. She's helped me through dark times, provided me with comfort and encouragement. She's been a valuable asset to my life, and I would recommend her to anyone, but especially younger, teen or pre-teen kids who might not be comfortable with seeing a psychiatrist. She's very friendly and easy to open up to.
About Lynn Yamamoto, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1104045434
Frequently Asked Questions
