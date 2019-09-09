See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Las Vegas, NV
Lynne Berardi, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
4.4 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Lynne Berardi, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Las Vegas, NV. 

Lynne Berardi works at Integrity Behavioral Healthcare in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Integrity Behavioral Healthcare
    7371 W Charleston Blvd Ste 120, Las Vegas, NV 89117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 551-4673

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital and Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Culinary Health Fund
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Lynne Berardi, LMFT

    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    • English
    • 1770866477
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Mt. Sinai Adult Psychiatric Day Treatment Program|St. John's Episcopal Hospital, Substance Abuse Treatment Program
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lynne Berardi, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lynne Berardi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Lynne Berardi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lynne Berardi works at Integrity Behavioral Healthcare in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Lynne Berardi’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Lynne Berardi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lynne Berardi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lynne Berardi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lynne Berardi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

