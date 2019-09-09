Lynne Berardi, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lynne Berardi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lynne Berardi, LMFT
Offers telehealth
Overview
Lynne Berardi, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Las Vegas, NV.
Lynne Berardi works at
Locations
Integrity Behavioral Healthcare7371 W Charleston Blvd Ste 120, Las Vegas, NV 89117 Directions (702) 551-4673
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Culinary Health Fund
- Humana
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Compassionate and realistic.
About Lynne Berardi, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mt. Sinai Adult Psychiatric Day Treatment Program|St. John's Episcopal Hospital, Substance Abuse Treatment Program
