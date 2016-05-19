See All Psychologists in Okemos, MI
Lynne Emerson, LPC

Psychology
5.0 (3)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Lynne Emerson, LPC is a Psychologist in Okemos, MI. 

Lynne Emerson works at INTEGRATED FAMILY PSYCHIATRY in Okemos, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Integrated Family Psychiatry Pllc
    2422 Jolly Rd Ste 300, Okemos, MI 48864 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (517) 347-6944
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    May 19, 2016
    She is amazing! I look forward to see her every time I have an appointment! She just know how to care, empathize and help you understand some of the issues you are dealing with!
    Lansing, MI — May 19, 2016
    About Lynne Emerson, LPC

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1053472985
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

