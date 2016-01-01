See All Nurse Practitioners in Duluth, MN
Lynne Kosmach, APRN

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism (Nurse Practitioner)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Lynne Kosmach, APRN

Lynne Kosmach, APRN is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Nurse Practitioner in Duluth, MN. 

Lynne Kosmach works at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 2nd Street Building in Duluth, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Lynne Kosmach's Office Locations

    Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 2nd Street Building
    502 E 2nd St Fl 3, Duluth, MN 55805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adrenal Gland Diseases
Adrenal Insufficiency
Diabetes
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    About Lynne Kosmach, APRN

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1154318798
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lynne Kosmach, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lynne Kosmach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Lynne Kosmach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lynne Kosmach works at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 2nd Street Building in Duluth, MN. View the full address on Lynne Kosmach’s profile.

    Lynne Kosmach has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lynne Kosmach.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lynne Kosmach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lynne Kosmach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

