Dr. Lynne Sheban, PHD
Overview
Dr. Lynne Sheban, PHD is a Psychologist in Skokie, IL. They specialize in Psychology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 10024 Skokie Blvd Ste 205, Skokie, IL 60077 Directions
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Lynne is a great listener who made genuine efforts to understand my issues. After diagnosing me, she walked me through how to treat my anxiety. She was even willing to observe me by placing me in a triggering situation and gave me advice on how to mitigate my anxiety, real time. I am happy to say I am fixed and back to leading a happy life.
About Dr. Lynne Sheban, PHD
- Psychology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1245220920
Education & Certifications
- Hines VA Medical Center
- University of Illinois at Chicago
- University of Rochester
