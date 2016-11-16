See All Clinical Psychologists in Coral Springs, FL
Lynne Westberry

Clinical Psychology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Lynne Westberry is a Clinical Psychologist in Coral Springs, FL. 

Lynne Westberry works at Lynne G Westberry Phd PA in Coral Springs, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Lynne G Westberry Phd PA
    1515 N University Dr Ste 203, Coral Springs, FL 33071 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 755-0493
    Monday
    8:30am - 8:30pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 9:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 8:30pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 8:30pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 5:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Treatment frequency



ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stress
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Lynne Westberry

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1962694414
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Miami Veterans Administration Ctr
    Internship

